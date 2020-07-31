Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 17 customers on Delta Drive and Delray Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers along Groves Road, including all side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Canvas from the Ward Road cutoff to the Canvas Post Office, including all side roads, and from the Ward Road cutoff on Route 39 toward Nettie to 5184 Canvas-Nettie Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers along Riverbend Road, in Harts. The advisory follows a disruption of service.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Coal River Road and Millenium Way in St. Albans. The advisory follows a main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Logan County PSD has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from Justice Addition to Pigeon Roost, Pecks Mill, Phico, Godby, Hidden Valley, Caney and Rocky Branch, Crawley, Ridgeview, Chapmanville to Harts Creek, Mud Fork, Harts Road, Mill Creek to Lake, Garrets Fork, Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, Holden, Whitman, Jail, Conference Center, and all of Route 44.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Lane and all other small branches off of Red Star Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 208 customers on 1st Avenue North, 3rd Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, Virginia Avenue North, Kentucky Avenue North, Ohio Avenue North, 4th Street North and Winfield Road in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for the MacCorkle Avenue area in Kanawha City for approximately 60 customers on a portion of MacCorkle Avenue SE and 58th Street SE.