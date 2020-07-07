Boil-water advisories: July 7, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on 41st Street, 42nd Street, 40th Street, Staunton Avenue, Noyes Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Dutch Hollow Road, Laura Anderson Lake Road, Marsal Lane and Contour Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Wilcox Street in Crab Orchard, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on 41st Street, 42nd Street, 40th Street, Staunton Avenue, Noyes Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Wilcox Street in Crab Orchard. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 290 customers on the following streets in Princeton: Courthouse Road, Morningside Drive, Kirkwood Avenue, City View Heights, Hundley Street, Wagoner Driver, Wagner Street, Brock Circle, Valor Court, Napoleon Lane, Trove Place, Middlesex Avenue, Summit Street, Bud Avenue, Bud Street, Emory Avenue, Union Street Tabor Avenue, Old Bluefield Road, Garden Oaks drive, and South Walker Street from Airport Drive to Morrison Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on the Okey L. Patteson Highway at the beginning of Carlisle community. Streets affected are Lopez Road, Carmelia Lane, Craighead Lane, Silver Gap Road, Grace Lane, Oakwood Street, Kim and Kass Lane, part of Orchard Road and Okey Patteson Road from Kim and Kass Lane to Silver Gap Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on North Sand Branch Road, including side streets.
A boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Town of Oceana Water System.
The boil-water advisory for the town of Alderson Water System has been lifted.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the Egeria Water System.