Boil-water advisories: July 10, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 230 customers along Park Avenue, in Charleston. Streets also affected include: Beech Avenue, West Avenue, Walker Avenue, Burgess Street and surrounding streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Veasey Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Woodrum Lane and Chyboo Lane, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Childress Road, Larry Lane, Gabbert Lane and Nobility Drive, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along part of Smith Road in Tornado. Streets also affected include: Smith Road, Ferrell Road, and Thomas Hollow Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along W.Va. 21 in Sissonville (Charleston). Streets also affected include: W.Va. 21, Jenkins Drive, Whittington Road and Lone Tree Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Rainelle Water Department.
- The Gauley River Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Bentree, on Saugamore Road and Big Hollow.