Boil-water advisories: July 10, 2019

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 230 customers along Park Avenue, in Charleston. Streets also affected include: Beech Avenue, West Avenue, Walker Avenue, Burgess Street and surrounding streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Veasey Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Woodrum Lane and Chyboo Lane, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Childress Road, Larry Lane, Gabbert Lane and Nobility Drive, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along part of Smith Road in Tornado. Streets also affected include: Smith Road, Ferrell Road, and Thomas Hollow Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along W.Va. 21 in Sissonville (Charleston). Streets also affected include: W.Va. 21, Jenkins Drive, Whittington Road and Lone Tree Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system.
  • The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Rainelle Water Department.
  • The Gauley River Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Bentree, on Saugamore Road and Big Hollow.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, july 10, 2019

Altizer, Rita - 11 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.

Gould Jr., William - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hill Jr., Chancer - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Legg, Randall - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

McCroskey, Billie - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Melton, Patricia - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Miles, Douglas - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Murphy, Russell - Noon, Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Dog Run.

Pearson, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Sigman, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Smith, Benjamin - 8 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.