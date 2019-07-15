You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: July 16, 2019

Boil-water advisories

Boil-water advisories:

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Harper Road, from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory customers on Purity Hill, Allen Town Road and Rossi Avenue in Eccles, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on 41st Street and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for some customers in Sophia, from Scout Street to the end of the system at 2792 Tams Highway. This included Scout Street, West Street, Basham Street, Mike Street, Poe Street, the old detour Hollow Road, Tilson Drive and Ryder Drive.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Ridgeway Drive and Staunton Road in South Hills.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Upper Ridgeway in South Hills. Streets affected included: Forest Road, Upper Ridgeway, Lower Ridgeway, Swann Road, and Abney Circle.

The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for all of Odell Town Road, including Orndorff Road.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, July 15, 2019

Burnside, Ruth - 1 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church, Ivydale.

Dudding, Wesley - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Ellis, Gloria - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Ellison, Joshua - 11:30 a.m., Davis Creek Nazarene.

Gunnoe, Riley - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hamitou, Anthony - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Justice, Edna - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kidd, Charles - 7:30 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Kinder, Franklin - 2 p.m., Graceland Park, South Charleston.

Peluso, Michael - Noon, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Price, Ida - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Webber, Raymond - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas.

Womack, Barbara - 1 p.m., St. Paul Missionary Church, St. Albans.