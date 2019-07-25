You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: July 26, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Danner Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a booster station outage.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for 350 customers in Nitro for the sections of Main Avenue, DuPont Avenue, Washington Avenue and Kanawha Avenue, from Ivy Street to Lock Street.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 160 customers in the Quick Road area in Pinch. The specific area includes Quick Road from Dutch Ridge Road to McHud Lane, Coco Road, Pinch Ridge and all side roads.

Funerals for Today July 25, 2019

Baker, John - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Campbell, Darlene Smith - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hudnall, Judy Virginia - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Joslin, Marilyn Vorholt - 1 p.m., Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Linkenhoker, Juanita J. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Schafstall, Patricia - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, Rosey Lee - 2 p.m., Legg Cemetery, Hico.