Boil-water advisories: July 17, 2019

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers along Ravinia Road and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Richwood Water Department has issue a boil-water advisory for customers on Riverside Drive, Riverside Addition and Little Laurel. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Milton Municipal Utilities Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Newman’s Branch/North Tank area. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 2400 block of Spring Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Harper Road, from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system.

The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Rupert Water Department has been lifted.

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Clear Creek System.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Simms Branch Road area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Barnhart, Beatrice - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Carr, Vivian - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Cochran, Shannon - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Pack, Joann - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Pritt, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Summerfield, Buel - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Nitro.

Triplett, Kenneth - Noon, Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

West, Michael - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Robert - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.