Boil-water advisories: July 17, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers along Ravinia Road and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Richwood Water Department has issue a boil-water advisory for customers on Riverside Drive, Riverside Addition and Little Laurel. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Milton Municipal Utilities Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Newman’s Branch/North Tank area. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 2400 block of Spring Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Harper Road, from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Rupert Water Department has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Clear Creek System.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Simms Branch Road area.