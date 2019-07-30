Boil-water advisories: July 30, 2019

Water advisories
The Birch River Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Powell Creek Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ravinia Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has extended the previous boil-water advisory from approximately 20 customers to approximately 100 customers along Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston. Streets affected include: Rosemont, Tremont Street, Oakdale Avenue and Gabriel Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Lee Lane and Wedgebrook Lane in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for 75 customers on Avondale Road from Pennsylvania Avenue, from Ruth Street to Viking Road, and to the Elk River in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for 135 customers on Big Tyler Road, Eagle Rock Drive and Klondike Road in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for 180 customers in Charleston on Estill Drive, Bendview Drive, Sommerlayton Road, Anderson Heights Road, Loudon Heights Road and several side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Orchard Road area in Scarbro. The specific area included Orchard Road, Okey Patteson Road from Coaldale Road to Orchard Road, Lopez Road and Coaldale Road.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Craigsville Public Service District has been lifted.