Boil-water advisories: July 24, 2019

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 350 customers in Nitro for the sections of Main Avenue, DuPont Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Kanawha Avenue from Ivy Street to Lock Street. This advisory area also includes several side streets intersecting the four avenues listed. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Oakvale, Winterfell Road, and Deerwalk Lane in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals For Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Balser, Katheryn - Noon, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Craig, Lorene - 11 a.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.

Dr. Crane, Vivian Frances - 1 p.m. Rainelle United Methodist Church, Rainelle.

Hall, Jesse - 2 p.m., Perrow Presbyterian Church, Cross Lanes.

Harrah, Sylvia - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Krepps, Edna - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Musick, Joann - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Popp, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.

Rogers, Pansy - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Sanders, Matthew - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Willet, Linda Lou - 2 p.m., Willet Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.