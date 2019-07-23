Boil-water advisories: July 24, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 350 customers in Nitro for the sections of Main Avenue, DuPont Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Kanawha Avenue from Ivy Street to Lock Street. This advisory area also includes several side streets intersecting the four avenues listed. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Oakvale, Winterfell Road, and Deerwalk Lane in Charleston.