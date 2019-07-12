You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: July 13, 2019

Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Odell Town Road, including Orndorff Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for Sycamore Hollow customers of the Clear Creek System. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire Slab Fork System, following a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Upper Ridgeway in South Hills, Streets affected include: Forest Road, Upper Ridgeway, Lower Ridgeway, Swann Road and Abney Circle. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers along Fairview Drive in St. Albans. Streets also affected include: Kanawha Street, John Street, Moses Street, Henry Street, Clotine Street, 2nd Street, Lore Street, Donna Drive, and Coal River Road.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along W.Va. 21 in Sissonville (Charleston). Streets also affected included: W.Va. 21, Jenkins Drive, Whittington Road and Lone Tree Road.

Funerals for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Anderson, Ronald - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Bledsoe, Max - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. 
Boswell, Frances - 4 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Isabelle - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. 
Bryant, Susan - 11 a.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Byers, Cornell - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Callaway, Martha - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Conley, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Cunningham, Louise - 2 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Donahue Sr., James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Doss, James - 11 a.m., Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Goddard, Dorrine - 1 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. 
Guills Jr., Jesse - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Guthrie, Cathryn - Noon, Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hobbs, Mary - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.   
Isaac, Mildred - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Jarvis, Clarence - 2 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. 
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Johnson, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. 
Kolb, Gary - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. 
Leek, Janet - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Lowery, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McClellan, Glenna - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Miller Jr., Bruce - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.   
Moore, Kimberly - Noon, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
Negrete, Helen - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Oxley, Geary - 5 p.m., Capitol City Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Plemons, Charles - 1 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Marys.
Postalwait, Joy - 2 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Ripper, Charles - 11 a.m., Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
Samuel, Mel - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. 
Sponaugle, Louise - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Walton, Geneva - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.