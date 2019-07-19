Boil-water advisories: July 19, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in South Charleston on King Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
- A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Danese Public Service District water system, following a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 2400 block of Spring Street in South Charleston.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for all Wilderness Public Service District customers.