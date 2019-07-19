You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: July 19, 2019

Boil-water advisories

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in South Charleston on King Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Danese Public Service District water system, following a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 2400 block of Spring Street in South Charleston.
  • The boil-water advisory has been lifted for all Wilderness Public Service District customers.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 19, 2019

Cawley Jr., George - 3 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Cunningham, Corinna - 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mt. Lookout.

Evenson, Warren - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Lawrence, Jerry - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Ratliff, Sarah - 2 p.m., Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oak Hill.

Williams, Scott - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.