Boil-water advisories: July 23, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on E. Spring Street in South Charleston.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Sissonville Drive, Barley Drive, Wet Springs Lane, Whittington Road North, Matsprings, and Sebo Lane in Charleston.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on a portion of Court Avenue and Galloway Road, Linville Drive, Brunelle Heights, Marshall Avenue, Pleasant Hollow and Yacherie Lane in Hamlin.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 residential customers on portions of Baker Street, Park Avenue and Indian Valley Road in Hamlin.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in South Charleston on King Street.

