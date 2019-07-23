Boil-water advisories: July 23, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on E. Spring Street in South Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Sissonville Drive, Barley Drive, Wet Springs Lane, Whittington Road North, Matsprings, and Sebo Lane in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on a portion of Court Avenue and Galloway Road, Linville Drive, Brunelle Heights, Marshall Avenue, Pleasant Hollow and Yacherie Lane in Hamlin.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 residential customers on portions of Baker Street, Park Avenue and Indian Valley Road in Hamlin.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in South Charleston on King Street.