Boil-water advisories: July 9, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Blake Road in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
Rainelle Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers on Main Street. The affected locations include 777, 790, 850, 855 and 873 Main Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 325 customers on Thorofare Road in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers in the West Maple Avenue area in Fayetteville. Specific streets include West Maple Avenue, Francesa Street, Allen Street, Harvey Street, Walker Street, Myles Street and any surrounding side streets. The advisory follows the relocation of a water main.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers Cranberry Road in Prosperity from the intersection of Crane Street to the last intersection with McCool Lane. The advisory also included Crane Street, Strawberry Lane, Moodespaugh Lane and McCool Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 850 customers in the Tornado Area. Streets affected include: Adkins Branch, Coal River Road, Smith Creek Road, Falls Creek Road, Vorpe Road and surrounding streets in Charleston.
Richwood Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for the city of Richwood Water System. The areas affected were from Main Street to the top of Oakford Avenue.