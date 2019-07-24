Boil-water advisories: July 25, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers in the Quick Road area in Pinch. The specific area includes Quick Road from Dutch Ridge Road to McHud Lane, Coco Road, Pinch Ridge and all side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Craigsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Little Union Church on W.Va. 55, including the church and parsonage, west on W.Va. 55 to and including Fitzwater Road. The advisory follows a repair to a hydrant.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers along Scarbro Road, in Scarbro. Streets affected include: Scarbro Road, Washington Road and Hunk Hill Road. The advisory follows water main repairs.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers in Winona on Edmond Road, Ashby Road, Delta Road 127, Delta Road 125, Blue Road, Flannigan School Road, Flannigan Mountain Road, Keeneys Creek Road, San Mountain Road and Flani Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Charmco and on Bingham Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett System on Holly Hill Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.