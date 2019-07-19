You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: July 20, 2019

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Spring Street East, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakvale, Winterfell Road and Deerwalk Lane, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Lochgelly Road, in Oak Hill.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 19, 2019

Cawley Jr., George - 3 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Cunningham, Corinna - 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mt. Lookout.

Evenson, Warren - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Lawrence, Jerry - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Ratliff, Sarah - 2 p.m., Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oak Hill.

Williams, Scott - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.