Boil-water advisories: July 18, 2019

water advisories
- A boil-water advisory has been issued for all Wilderness Public Service District customers in Nicholas County. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory issued Monday for approximately 150 customers along Ravinia Road and surrounding side streets in Charleston.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Slab Fork System.
- The Richwood Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the city of Richwood Water System. Areas included Riverside Drive, Riverside Addition and Little Laurel.