You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Boil-water advisories: July 18, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • A boil-water advisory has been issued for all Wilderness Public Service District customers in Nicholas County. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory issued Monday for approximately 150 customers along Ravinia Road and surrounding side streets in Charleston.
  • The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Slab Fork System.
  • The Richwood Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the city of Richwood Water System. Areas included Riverside Drive, Riverside Addition and Little Laurel.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Adkins, Denvil - 11 a.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Armstrong, Lola - 3 p.m., Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Cottrell, H. Harvey - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hager, Doran - 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.

Hedrick, Phyllis - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Lane, Mary - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ludwig, Michael - 1 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.

Morton, Laura - 1 p.m., Ida Baptist Church, Bentree.

Sodder, Elsie - Noon, St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Stump, Ruth - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.