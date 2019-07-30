Boil-water advisories: July 31, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Louden Heights, Dorsey Drive and Connell Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers in the Cabin Creek area. The specific area includes: Giles Hollow, Savage Pointe, Cabin Creek Road from Sharon Hollow Road to Ensign Lane in Eskdale, Karen Street, Dawes Hollow, Buckenham Lane, Michael Vaughn Drive, Joliet Road, School Drive, Central Drive, Faith Lane, Darcy Way, Tawny Lane, Bern Drive, Geneva Street, Ward Lacy Lane and any surrounding side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers along King Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Lens Creek Road and Ring Hollow Road in Marmet. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers in Scarbro on Plum Orchard Lake Road, Dakota Drive, Painter Drive and possibly side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for Arnett System customers.