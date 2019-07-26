Boil-water advisories: July 27, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers in Charleston on Estill Drive, Bendview Drive, Sommerlayton Road, Anderson Heights Road, Loudon Heights Road and several side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on Big Tyler Road, Eagle Rock Drive, and Klondike Road in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Glen Rogers. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Danese Public Service District water system has been lifted.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Winona on Edmond Road, Ashby Road, Delta Road 127, Delta Rod 125, Blume Road, Flannigan School Road, Flannigan Mountain Road, Keeneys Creek Road, San Mountain Road and Flani Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along Scarbro Road in Scarbro. Streets affected included: Scarbro Road, Washington Road, and Hunk Hill Road. The advisory follows water main repairs.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Greenbrier County Public Service District #2 has been lifted.