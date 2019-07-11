Boil-water advisories: July 12, 2019

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for the City of Sophia, from Scout Street to the end of the system at 2792 Tams Highway. The advisory includes the following streets: Scout, West, Basham, Mike, Poe, Old detour Hollow Road, Tilson Drive and Ryder Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Rupert Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Cranberry to Big Mountain Road, the intersection of Anjean Road, and from the Big Mountain Road intersection to E Street on Anjean Road. The advisory follows the replacement of a water main valve.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers along Park Avenue. Streets included: Beech Avenue, West Avenue, Walker Avenue, Burgess Street and surrounding streets in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Woodrum Lane and Chyboo Lane in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along part of Smith Road in Tornado. Streets also affected included: Smith Road, Ferrell Road, and Thomas Hollow Road.