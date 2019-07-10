Boil-water advisories: July 11, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers along Fairview Drive in St. Albans. Streets also affected include: Kanawha Street, John Street, Moses Street, Henry Street, Clotine Street, 2nd Street, Lore Street, Donna Drive, and Coal River Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
- A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Fort Gay water system, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Blake Road in Nitro.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Veazey Street in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Childress Road, Larry Lane, Gabbert Lane and Nobility Drive in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Thorofare Road in Clendenin.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett System.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers in the West Maple Avenue area in Fayetteville. Specific streets included West Maple Avenue, Francesa Street, Allen Street, Harvey Street, Walker Street, Myles Street, and any surrounding side streets.