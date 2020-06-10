Boil-water advisories: June 11, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Old Lashmeet Road, Delp Place, Barn Court, Dishner Road and McBride Way in Lashmeet. The advisory follows upgrades made to a water storage tank.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Odd water system, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Dawnview Drive, Pring Drive, Russ Drive, Triple Run Road, Lightning Bug Lane, Patton Lane and a portion of Crystal Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Danese Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Crickmer following a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on “The Lane” off Ward Road in Canvas. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on 4th Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Big Bend Public Service District following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 85 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Crances, Chandler, Iris, Daisy, Cosmos, Pansy, and Ivy drives; Fields and Leon streets; and Kearse Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Vine, Ohio and Poplar streets and Pennsylvania Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 215 customers in the Maple Avenue area in Fayetteville. Specific streets included West Maple Avenue from the intersection of Lively Street to Jobe Road. Francesca Street, Grace Street, Windsor Lane, Platt Street, South Lee Addition, South Lee Street, Ryan Drive, Grafton Lane, Paris Place, Wendell Drive, Maple Lane, Talbert Road, Jay Street, Alexis Hope Lane and Jobe Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Hampton Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hemlock Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for Phase 1 of Orchard Woods, Crab Orchard, including Orchard Woods Drive and all adjacent side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 29 customers on 11th Street in South Charleston.