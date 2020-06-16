Boil-water advisories: June 16, 2020

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Violet Lane, Beaver to First Street, Hinton Road in front of Shady Spring High School and to Blue Jay 6 Road off Flat Top Road, including all adjacent and side streets. This includes C&O Road, 4H Lake Road and Grandview Road, and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water System. The notice follows a planned water system repairs.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Pickens Avenue, Central Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Fraziers Lane, Joe Street, Cross Creek Road and side streets in Buffalo. The advisory follows a water main break.
Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Ed Stone Branch, Big Creek to Harts following a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the entire Mount Zion Public Service District following a water main break.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Beckley Water System, following a planned outage for repairs.
Gilbert Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from McDonald’s of Gilbert to the entire end of Justice Water System, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Virginia Avenue, Prado Drive, Hampton Lane, Crandall Drive, Meadow Drive, Jamestown Lane and Cardinal Lane in Culloden-Hurricane areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Walton Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ambler Ridge Road, Lynch Ridge Road, Mount Hope Road and from U.S. 119 from Ambler Ridge Road to McKown Creek Bridge. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Pineville Municipal Water Works. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 190 customers on Elk River Road North, Waterview Lane, Mulberry Lane, Jemison Drive, Questing Lane, Northwind Lane, Youngs Bottom, Chapel Heights, Panther Mountain, Hoffman Street, Holsclaw Drive, and Hayes Street in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on Ridgeview Drive in South Charleston.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of “The Lane.”
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Stone Road, Hickory Road, and Stonebrook Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Honaker Drive, Sissonville Drive and Wolf Penn Drive in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Sissonville Road and Sugar Creek Road in Sissonville.