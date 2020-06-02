Boil-water advisories: June 2, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers in Oak Hill on Sanger Road, Keel Road, Dennis Allen Drive, Shady Acres Drive, Cove Drive, Prudence Road from Legends Highway to Cumbo Ridge Road, Freedom Lane, Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star Road and all side roads, Hope Drive, Calvert Drive, Mont Carr Road and Mountain View Estates Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Oakland Drive and Maple Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Gordon Drive, Stratford Place, Wilbur Drive, McCann Court, Castlegate Road and Christian Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 52 from the Kenova Water Treatment plant to Whites Creek, on Whites Creek and Centerville Road, and any customer who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers between Orchard Road in Scarbro and the booster station at Carlisle.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Jack Lilly Road in Nimitz.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Older Road in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on the following streets: Sissonville Drive, Honaker Drive, Guthrie Road, Brenda Lane, Marionwood Lane, Margaret Lane, Young Road, Morgans Way, Friendship Drive, Melinda Road, and any surrounding side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 650 customers in Sissonville on Sissonville Drive and side streets between Carl Road and Morecott Drive.
The Town of Clay lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Dundon Bridge throughthe town of Clay, Pisgah, Bradley Field and Hartland.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 1200 block of Walnut Street, 200-300 blocks of 13th Street and any customer in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure.