Boil-water advisories: June 20, 2020

Water advisories
Milton Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 2nd Street and 3rd Street in Newman’s Branch. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers Eleanor Circle and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor. The advisory follows a water main repair.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 86th Street, Ballfield Alley, 87th Street, Maryland Avenue, Long Alley, California Avenue, Highland Park, 89th street and 90th Street in Marmet.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Spring Hill Avenue, Parkview Drive, Messinger Lane, Chittum Lane, Willa Lane and Fairview Drive in South Charleston.