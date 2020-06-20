Boil-water advisories: June 20, 2020

Water advisories

Milton Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 2nd Street and 3rd Street in Newman’s Branch. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers Eleanor Circle and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor. The advisory follows a water main repair.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on 86th Street, Ballfield Alley, 87th Street, Maryland Avenue, Long Alley, California Avenue, Highland Park, 89th street and 90th Street in Marmet.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Spring Hill Avenue, Parkview Drive, Messinger Lane, Chittum Lane, Willa Lane and Fairview Drive in South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Caruthers, Charles - 1 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim.

Cross, Jenny - 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

Fernatt, James - 1 p.m., Church of Prophecy, Hugheston.

Fortner, Iris - 2 p.m., First Assembly of God, Mount Hope.

Helmick, Ray - 2 p.m., Helmick Cemetery, Exchange.

Pumphrey, William - 11 a.m., New Directions Ministry, St. Albans.

Reynolds, Kaylan - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Richmond, Mary - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Shaffer, Wade - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Sizemore, Sally - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Tinney, John - 1 p.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery.

Tweel, S. Brooke - 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.

Wick, Darlene - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Wooten, Kermit - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.