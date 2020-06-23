Boil-water advisories: June 23, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Ridgeview Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Forest Circle in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 2nd Avenue and B Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers Eleanor Circle and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Oakvale Road in Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Odd Water System.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Egeria Water System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on Victorie Road, Primrose Drive, Big Tyler Road, Myrna Lane and Lincoln Drive in Cross Lanes.