Boil-water advisories: June 24, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Pinnacle Drive, Pinnacle Place, Pinnacle Way and Pinnacle Woods Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on North Elk River Road, River Haven Road, Barren Creek Road, Rabbit Creek Lane and Cobb Station Road in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on School Drive in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on Carver Street, King Street, Charles Avenue, Marshall Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue and Bunche Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Clark Road, Autumn Road, Loma Road and Knob Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Kenwood Road, Reynolds Place, Kenwood Place, Lenora Lane and Prescott Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the 1700-1900 blocks of West Main Street and New Hope Road from West Main Street to Elmer Avenue in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Forest Circle in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on Ridgeview Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 4 customers on 2nd Avenue and B Street in South Charleston.
Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Egeria Water System.
Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Odd Water System.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for all of Vass Branch Road.