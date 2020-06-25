Boil-water advisories: June 25, 2020

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 110 customers on the following streets in Princeton: 1700-4012 West Main Street, Tutor Place, Tracy Street, Pershing Place, Honaker Avenue, Rock Barn Avenue, Bailey Street, 424 Sparkle Street, Mahood Avenue and New Hope Road from West Main Street to Elmer Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Park Avenue and West Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 155 customers on Carver Street, King Street, Charles Avenue, Marshall Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue and Bunche Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Marshall Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a wa
- ter main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Johnson Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory some Arnett customers on Horse Creek to and including Lower Walhonde. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers on Clark Road, Autumn Road, Loma Road and Knob Road in South Hills.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on School Drive in Cabin Creek.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Pinnacle Drive, Pinnacle Place, Pinnacle Way and Pinnacle Woods Drive in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 125 customers on North Elk River Road, River Haven Road, Barren Creek Road, Rabbit Creek Lane and Cobb Station Road in Clendenin.