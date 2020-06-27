Boil-water advisories: June 27, 2020

Water advisories

  • Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the top of Jackson Hill to east of the Pineville Booster Station. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • The Summersville Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maloney Street, Lincoln Street, Reynold Street, White Oak Street, Appalachian Street, 1st Street, 2nd Street and 3rd Street.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Red Star Road and all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road and Holly Lane in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.

  • The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 871 Ward Road to Bricks Bridge including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groveford Road, Old State Route and McCue Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Wonderland Road, Sexton Road, Fedukovich Road and the Ace Adventures Complex in Gatewood.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 90 customers on Johnson Road in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.

Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.

Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.

Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.

Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.

Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.

Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.