Boil-water advisories: June 27, 2020

Water advisories
- Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the top of Jackson Hill to east of the Pineville Booster Station. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Summersville Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maloney Street, Lincoln Street, Reynold Street, White Oak Street, Appalachian Street, 1st Street, 2nd Street and 3rd Street.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Red Star Road and all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road and Holly Lane in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 871 Ward Road to Bricks Bridge including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groveford Road, Old State Route and McCue Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Wonderland Road, Sexton Road, Fedukovich Road and the Ace Adventures Complex in Gatewood.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 90 customers on Johnson Road in Charleston.