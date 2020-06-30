Boil-water advisories: June 30, 2020

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all customers on Stovers Fork Road in MacArthur, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dry Creek Hollow in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jordan Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 25 customers on Starlight Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from 134 to 221 Hunter Ridge Road in the North Sand Branch area.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Red Star Road and all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, and Holly Lane in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 4186 Ward Road to Brocks Bridge including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groves Ford Road, Old State Route, McCue Road.