Boil-water advisories: June 30, 2020

Water advisories

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all customers on Stovers Fork Road in MacArthur, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dry Creek Hollow in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jordan Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 25 customers on Starlight Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from 134 to 221 Hunter Ridge Road in the North Sand Branch area.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Red Star Road and all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, and Holly Lane in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 4186 Ward Road to Brocks Bridge including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groves Ford Road, Old State Route, McCue Road.

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.