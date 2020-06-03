Boil-water advisories: June 4, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Bunche Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pinto Drive and Pluto Drive in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Ramsey Street, Russell Terrace, Russell Street, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, South Mercer Street between Randolph Terrace and Bluefield/Princeton Avenue, and Rogers Street between South Mercer Street and Tyler Street. The advisory follows a valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, C Street, Hog Alley and Dow Chemical Plant, D Street. This does not include Dow Chemical or schools in the area. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Idleman Drive, Iris Drive and Ila Street in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Morris Road in Prosperity from the intersection of Skylark Lane to the intersection of Roslyn Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.