Boil-water advisories: June 4, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Bunche Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pinto Drive and Pluto Drive in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Ramsey Street, Russell Terrace, Russell Street, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, South Mercer Street between Randolph Terrace and Bluefield/Princeton Avenue, and Rogers Street between South Mercer Street and Tyler Street. The advisory follows a valve repair.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, C Street, Hog Alley and Dow Chemical Plant, D Street. This does not include Dow Chemical or schools in the area. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Idleman Drive, Iris Drive and Ila Street in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Morris Road in Prosperity from the intersection of Skylark Lane to the intersection of Roslyn Street. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Barker, Dora Mae - 1 p.m., Emmons Freewill Baptist Church, Alum Creek.

Flowers, Janet Elyse - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Grose, Abbie Karen - 11 a.m., Grose Family Cemetery, Harrison.

Jelacic, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston; also streaming live, contact close family member.

Kimbler, Lester Lee - 11 a.m., Kimbler Family Cemetery, Danville.

King, Alex Cameron - 11 a.m., Cox Cemetery, Birch River.

Smith, Myrtle Lee - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden; also streaming live, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook.