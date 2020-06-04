Boil-water advisories: June 5, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on Lakeview Drive, Pinewood Road, Spruce Drive, Willow Street, Morton Heights, Stella Drive, Upper Pinch Road and Brandy Run Road in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Hillside Drive and Wilson Street in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Stone Road and Hickory Road in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Avesta Drive, Erie Road, Avalon Circle and Monster Drive in St. Albans.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Morris Road in Prosperity from the intersection of Skylar Lane to the intersection of Roslyn Street.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Pinto Drive and Pluto Drive in Beckley.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on W.Va. 52 from the Kenova Water Treatment Plant to Whites’s Creek, White’s Creek Road , Centerville Road and anyone near those areas who experienced low or no water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Idleman Drive, Iris Drive and Ila Street in Pinch.