Boil-water advisories: June 9, 2020

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Hampton Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Big Bend Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Talcott, Pence Springs and Hilldale, following a water main break.
- The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers in the Ghent area, specifically Farley Branch, Streeter, and south of Farley Branch to the end of the system in Flat Top.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 80 customers on Montrose Drive, Spring Street, Acnes Street and Woodland Drive in South Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 185 customers on 1st Street, Coon Avenue, Grosscup Avenue, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, 6th Street, West Virginia Avenue, and Kanawha Avenue in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Jordan Street, Wallace Lane and Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Hillside Drive and Wilson Street in Nitro.