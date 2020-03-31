Boil-water advisories: March 31, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Forest Avenue from Montrose Drive to the end of Forest Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Highland Avenue between Joseph Street and Highland Court in South Charleston. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on E Street, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Oakdale Avenue between Nancy Street and Tremont Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on F Street, E Street and D Street all from 11th Avenue to 9th Avenue; and 11th Avenue, 10th Avenue, and 9th Avenue all from F Street to D Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Prospect Avenue, Quincy Street, Tremont Street and Highland Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Beckley Road area of Spanishburg. The specific streets are Gardner Road, Kegley River Road, Moore Hollow Road, Baker Lane, Sesame Street, Ruble Avenue, Miller Street, Maxey Road, Peaceful Valley Road, Rich Creek Road, Lusk Hollow Road, Pappaw Lane, Bluestone View Avenue, Nubbins Ridge Road, Moye Lane, Gaslight Road, Maxwell Lane, Horner Lane, Mill Dam Road, Brook Branch Road, Walker Hollow Road, Wolf Creek Road and 6600-12540 Beckley Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on the following streets in the St. Clair Avenue area of Oak Hill: Hunter Street, St. Clair Avenue, Gray Street, Burkholder Avenue, Warren Avenue, Lamont Street, Roman Avenue, Duncan Avenue, Weaver Street, Trump Avenue, Clarence Drive, Sanford Street, Mankin Avenue, Wade Street and Hill Street.