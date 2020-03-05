Boil-water advisories: March 6, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Cornwall Lane, Robin Hood Road, Kirklee Road, Nottingham Road, Abby Drive, Coventry Lane and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Trump Street at the Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on White’s Creek from Hensley Branch to Ballangee Branch. This also includes customers located in these areas who recently experienced low or no water pressure.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Delbarton Water System. The advisory was issued because of a lack of an operator.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Carver Street, King Street and Charles Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Marshall Avenue, Elaine Drive, and Starling Drive in Rand.
The Richwood Water Department has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakford Avenue, East Main Street and East Walnut Street in Richwood.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Hobbs Place, Dingess Street and 1000-1500 Athens Road in Princeton.