Boil-water advisories: March 6, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Cornwall Lane, Robin Hood Road, Kirklee Road, Nottingham Road, Abby Drive, Coventry Lane and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Trump Street at the Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on White’s Creek from Hensley Branch to Ballangee Branch. This also includes customers located in these areas who recently experienced low or no water pressure.

A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Delbarton Water System. The advisory was issued because of a lack of an operator.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Carver Street, King Street and Charles Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Marshall Avenue, Elaine Drive, and Starling Drive in Rand.

The Richwood Water Department has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakford Avenue, East Main Street and East Walnut Street in Richwood.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Hobbs Place, Dingess Street and 1000-1500 Athens Road in Princeton.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Cash, John - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Clutter, Oleta - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Conley, William - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Farley, Pamela - Noon, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Fox, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Howell Jr., Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mayes, Freda - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Penix, Fred - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Pinkerton, Walter - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Scragg, Dennis - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Soliday, Linda - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wileman, Delbert - 6:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.