Boil-water advisories: March 24, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Ridgeview Drive, Henson Avenue and Macon Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Sunset Drive, Hinton Terrace and South Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Rosedale Drive, Grant Street, Jefferson Street, Keith Street and Kanawha Drive West, in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District will be changing the source water for the Mud Fork Water System on Tuesday. The source will be switched from the City of Logan Water Plant to LCPSD’s Northern Regional Water Plant. The flow of the water will be reversed on the Mud Fork Water System and District personnel will be working to flush the system extensively when this happens. Mud Fork customers are cautioned when doing laundry. For questions, call the District’s office at 304-946-2641.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.W., Hickory Ridge, Austin Drive, Country Cove Lane, Trailview Drive, Kids Drive and Cartland Lane in St Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Rosalie Drive, Cleone Street and Market Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Monroe Street, Central Avenue and Henson Avenue in South Charleston.
The Walton Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Sycamore Bridge on Poca Rover Road to 1538 Poca River Road in Walton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Platt Street, Windsor Street, Grace Street, Janutolo Drive, Francesca Street, Allen Street and West Maple from Laurel Street to Lively Street in Fayetteville.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Bailes Road in Nettie.