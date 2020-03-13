Boil-water advisories: March 14, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Port Amherst Drive, Piedmont Road, Azalea Lane, Riverlane Drive, Putney Street and surrounding side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the U.S. 60 and Young Lane area of Hurricane. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Claire Street, Jane Street, Piccadilly Street in West Charleston.
The boil-water advisory for customers of the Pleasant Hill Public Service District has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory for customers of the Oceana Water System has been lifted.