Boil-water advisories: March 18, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Carver Street, Davis Street and Eskimo Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Carper Street and Highland Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on East Central Avenue part of East 12th Street in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for some Arnett customers from Bee Brancy to and including Lower Walhonde.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers from Sycamore Bridge on Poca River Road to 1538 Poca River Road in Walton. The advisory follows a water main break.
The City of White Sulphur Springs has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Hamilton Addition and Pleasant Valley on U.S. 60 East. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 270 customers on Stewart Road, Hodges Road, Mynes Road, Riders Creek, Buff Creek, Joes Branch Road, Brendenwood Lane, Prairie Lane and a portion of U.S. 60 in Hurricane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Laurel Creek Road, Rivermen Road, Hill Manor Drive, Parsons Lane, Payne Road, Fayette Hills Drive, Huddleston Road, Whitlock Road and Scooby Doo Run Road in Fayetteville.