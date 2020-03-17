Boil-water advisories: March 17, 2020

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 270 customers on Stewart Road, Hodges Road, Mynes Road, Riders Creek, Buff Creek, Joes Branch Road, Brendenwood Lane, Prairie Lane, and a portion of U.S. 60 in Hurricane. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Elm Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Carper Street and Highland Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American has lifted a boil-water advisory for Kelly’s Creek Road and part of Clay Lick Branch Road in Sissonville.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Porter Road and Bendview Road in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the U.S. 60 and the Young Lane area of Hurricane.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Port Amherst Drive, Piedmont Road, Azalea Lane, Riverlane Drive, Putney Street and surrounding side streets in Charleston.

