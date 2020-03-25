Boil-water advisories: March 25, 2020

water advisories
The town of Athens Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the store on Eads Mill Road to the top of the hill, old Athens Road, Simmons Circle, Pendleton Acres and Yorkshire Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Rocky Fork Road, Seymour Lane, Heather Place and Buffy Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Washington Street East between Court Street and Margaret Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Sunset Drive, Hinton Terrace and South Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on the following streets: Ridgeview Drive, Henson Avenue and Macon Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Rosedale Drive, Grant Street, Jefferson Street, Keith Street and Kanawha Drive West in St. Albans.