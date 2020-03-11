Boil-water advisories: March 12, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Cleone Street, Rosalie Drive and part of Woodland Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Oceana Water Treatment Plant has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Mike’s Automotive to past Glen Apartments. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Lester Municipal Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hoo Hoo Hollow, following a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on York Avenue, Hanna Drive and Katherine Street in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Porter Road in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Mountaineer Drive in Quick.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY MARCH 11, 2020

Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.