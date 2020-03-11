Boil-water advisories: March 12, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Cleone Street, Rosalie Drive and part of Woodland Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Oceana Water Treatment Plant has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Mike’s Automotive to past Glen Apartments. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Lester Municipal Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hoo Hoo Hollow, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on York Avenue, Hanna Drive and Katherine Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Porter Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Mountaineer Drive in Quick.