Boil-water advisories: March 4, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Edwards Circle, 28th Street, and Gillespie Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on South Avenue, Shadow Hills, Fabulous Lane, Williams Drive, Crest Drive, Bear Cub Lane, Foxtrot Lane, North Avenue and Melton Avenue areas of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hobbs Place, Dingess Street, and 1000-1500 Athens Road in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on George’s Lane and any customers in that area who recently experience low or absent water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Keith Drive in Cross Lanes.
The Clay Municipal Water Works has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dobbins Pack, Guy Mullins Road, Morgan Carr Road, Maysel and Laurel Ridge Road.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Lester Drive off of 4H Lake Road.