Boil-water advisories: March 5, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Marshall Avenue, Elaine Drive and Starling Drive in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kellys Creek Road and Drone Lane in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Pecks Mill to Rocky/Caney areas following a water main break.
The Williamson Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Aflex, Kentucky to Maynard Mountain and Culler Hollow. The advisory follows a water main leak.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 55 customers on South Avenue, Shadow Hills, Fabulous Lane, Williams Drive, Crest Drive, Bear Cub Lane, Foxtrot Lane, North Avenue and Melton Avenue in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Edwards Circle, 28th Street and Gillespie Drive in Dunbar.