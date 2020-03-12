Boil-water advisories: March 13, 2020

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on 17th Street, Orchard Avenue, and East DuPont Avenue in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Laurel Creek Road, Rivermen Road, hill Manor Drive, Parsons Lane, Payne Road, Fayette Hills Drive, Huddleston Road, Whitlock Road and Scooby Doo Run Road in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Cleone Street, Rosalie Drive and part of Woodland Drive in Charleston.