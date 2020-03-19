Boil-water advisories: March 20, 2020

The Nettie-Leivasy Public Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Bailes Road and O'Delltown Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Monroe Street, Central Avenue and Henson Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Maplewood Lane in Beckley.
West Virginia America Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on East Central Avenue and part of East 12th Street in Belle.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Browns Creek Road in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 165 customers on 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, 9th Avenue, L Street, D Street, E Street, and F Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Lilly Drive and part of Palm Drive in Sissonville.