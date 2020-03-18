Boil-water advisories: March 19, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Browns Creek Road in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Lilly Drive and part of Palm Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 165 customers on 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, 9th Avenue, L Street, D Street, East Street and F Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Big Tyler Road, Klondike Road, Indiana Road and Part of Woodrums Lane in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Garretts Fork, Mill Creek, Lake, Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, Chapmanville, Crawley Creek, Ridgeview, and Big Creek to Harts Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 728 Ranchlake Boulevard to the second entrance of Ranchlake, Scenic Drive, Lakeview Drive, Cedar Way, Walnut Drive and Dam Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maplewood Lane in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Elm Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Carver Street, Davis Street and Eskimo Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Packs Mill to Rocky/Caney.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Arnett Water System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Carper Street and Highland Avenue in South Charleston.