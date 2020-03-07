Boil-water advisories: March 7, 2020

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hawes Drive in Malden. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 101 East Main Street in Sophia to the end of the system on Independence Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Kellys Creek Road and Drone Lane in Cross Lanes.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Cornwall Lane, Robin Hood Road, Kirklee Road, Nottingham Road, Abby Drive, Coventry Lane and surrounding side streets in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, March 7, 2020

Baker, Thomas - 1 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Baldwin, Orville - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ceperley, Florian - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Clay, Sylvia - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Collins, Ronnie - 10 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Comstock, David - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Cook, Amy - 10 a.m., Eleanor Town Hall, Eleanor.

Davis, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Facemire Jr., Cecil - 2 p.m., Birch River Cemetery.

Facemyer, Jenny - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.

Ferrell, Michael - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Garrett, Joel - 1 p.m., Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer.

Harper, Earthleen - 4 p.m., Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.

Justice, Mayfair - 10 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Moore, Mary - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery.

Moss, Nancy - 12:30 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Neidert, Ronald - 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling.

Newsom, Doris - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Pendleberry, Ruth - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Ruch, James - Noon, First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Shamblin, Jesse - 2 p.m., Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose.

Treadway, Donald - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Weethee Sr., Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams Sr., Herman - 2 p.m., Clear Creek Presbyterian Church.