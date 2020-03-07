Boil-water advisories: March 7, 2020

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hawes Drive in Malden. The advisory follows a water main break.
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 101 East Main Street in Sophia to the end of the system on Independence Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Kellys Creek Road and Drone Lane in Cross Lanes.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Cornwall Lane, Robin Hood Road, Kirklee Road, Nottingham Road, Abby Drive, Coventry Lane and surrounding side streets in Charleston.