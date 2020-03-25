Boil-water advisories: March 26, 2020

Boil-water advisories

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Canterbury Drive and all side streets in the Calloway Heights area of Beckley. This includes Harvel Drive and all streets on the north side of Rural Acres Drive from Walnut Street to Canterbury Drive. Included in this advisory is Front Street and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Forest Circle and Lynn Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Bradshaw, Ronald - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Chapman, John - 11 a.m., Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove.

Giles, Norma - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Harper, Marvelean - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Lawrence, Winston - 11 a.m., Streaming Live. See Obituary.