Boil-water advisories: March 26, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Canterbury Drive and all side streets in the Calloway Heights area of Beckley. This includes Harvel Drive and all streets on the north side of Rural Acres Drive from Walnut Street to Canterbury Drive. Included in this advisory is Front Street and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Forest Circle and Lynn Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.