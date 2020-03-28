Boil-water advisories: March 21, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Rosalie Drive, Cleone Street and Market Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Platt Street, Windsor Street, Grace Street, Janutolo Drive, Francesca Street, Allen Street and West Maple from Laurel Street to Lively Street in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Big Tyler Road, Klondike Road, Indiana Road and Part of Woodrums Lane in Cross Lanes.
- The boil-water advisory for customers of the Lester Municipal Water system has been lifted.
- The Logan Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Garretts Fork, Mill Creek, Lake, Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, Chapmanville, Crawley Creek, Ridgeview, and Big Creek to Hearts Creek.