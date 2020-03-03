Boil-water advisories: March 3, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Keith Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lester Drive off of 4H Lake Road. The notice follows a water main break.
The Richwood Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakford Avenue, East Main Street and East Walnut Street in Richwood, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Saturn Street, Atlas Road, Ranger Lane, Redstone Road and Mercury Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Galaxy Pointe, Rocky Fork Road and Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 670 Elkview customers on the following streets: Rena Mae Drive, Trinity Way, Bream Drive, Ney Drive, Cherokee Trail, Shawnee Trail, Bryce Street, Tyree Circle, Windy Hill, Baltic Drive, Limerick Drive, Timberdale Drive, Evergreen Drive, Greenberry Drive, Granville Drive, Seneca Hills Drive, Tioga Lane, Anna’s Way, Pinchton Trail, Senia Drive, Buna Vista Drive, Ellens Akers Drive, Shady Breeze Lane, Shady Lane, Timberrock Lane, Kayla Lane, Graystone Estates, Chansum Place, Ashley Circle, Acorn Lane, Cottonwood Drive, Anderson Drive, Forrest Drive, Poplar Drive, Morris Drive, Stone Drive, Jackson Drive, Star Drive, Indian Lake Drive, 3920-4823 Indian Creek Road, Heritage Drive, Neva Ray Drive, Maple Lane, Indian Drive, Penny Lane, Mark Drive, Epcot Drive, Joan Drive, McNabb Heights Drive, Jardin Road, Devonshire Drive, Springer Lane, White Oak Heights, Quartz Road, Marvin Road, Cavender Drive, Daisy Lane, Cirrus Drive, Boner Drive, Kennel Drive, Leo Drive, Cliffview Drive, Mountaineer Drive, Walnut Road, Chestnut Road, Turkey Fork, Ozzie Lane, Rambling Hills Road, Prairie Hills Road, Uppers Rambling Hills Road, Devils Den Road, Poinsettia Lane, Homeplace Lane, McHud Lane, Rossville Lane and 514-2847 Quick Road.