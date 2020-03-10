Boil-water advisories: March 10, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on First Street N, Huntington Street, 2nd Avenue N, 3rd Avenue N, Charleston Street, Virginia Street N and Steel Avenue in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Porter Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The West Hamlin Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Long Branch and Lincoln Road in West Hamlin, following the loss of water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Mountaineer Drive in Quick. The advisory follows a booster repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on York Avenue, Hanna Drive and Katherine Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Hawes Drive in Malden.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Carver and King streets and Charles Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on George’s Lane and any customer who experienced low or no water pressure in that area.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on White’s Creek from Hensley Branch to Ballangee Branch and customers in those areas who experienced low or no water pressure.