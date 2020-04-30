Boil-water advisories: May 1, 2020

Boil-water advisory:
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Giles Street, Johnson Road, Ronceverte Street, Lee Street, Jackson Road, Bowman Road, Myrtle Street, Talbot Street and portions of Franklin Street and Princeton Avenue. The advisory follows a valve replacement.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Kent Street in Beckley.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Cottonwood Lane in Beckley.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Curtis Lane, Wallace Lane and Jordan Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Oak Hill: South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tess Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Route 44, from Cheap Charlie’s at Micco to the Omar Football Field.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Stollings to Earling, including W.Va. 17.